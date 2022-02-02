US Bancorp DE Sells 94 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 85.7% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $147.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.13 and a 200-day moving average of $164.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $135.10 and a 12-month high of $188.76. The company has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

