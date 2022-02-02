V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 172.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in V.F. by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 11,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 17.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 45.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 625,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,870,000 after buying an additional 193,830 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 31.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.63.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.49 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

