V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Lowered to $86.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of V.F. to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. William Blair cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

V.F. stock opened at $65.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.57. V.F. has a 1 year low of $61.49 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in V.F. by 57.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

