VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY) declared a dividend on Monday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:EGY opened at GBX 358 ($4.81) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £212.52 million and a PE ratio of 5.43. VAALCO Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 150 ($2.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 358 ($4.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 259.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 230.44.

In related news, insider Bradley Radoff sold 39,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 384 ($5.16), for a total transaction of £151,438.08 ($203,600.54).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EGY. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of VAALCO Energy from GBX 345 ($4.64) to GBX 380 ($5.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. boosted their target price on shares of VAALCO Energy from GBX 335 ($4.50) to GBX 345 ($4.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

