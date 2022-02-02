Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valneva SE is a specialty vaccine company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need. Valneva SE is based in Saint-Herblain, France. “

Separately, UBS Group cut Valneva from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VALN opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. Valneva has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $67.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average is $40.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Valneva in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Valneva in the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,138,000. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

