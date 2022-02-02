VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 753.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,254 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 306.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 42,773 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 59.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,960,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,312,000 after buying an additional 365,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.53. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $33.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th.

