Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 142,754 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 264,211 shares.The stock last traded at $194.58 and had previously closed at $194.77.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 19,137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 232,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,649,000 after purchasing an additional 231,180 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 94,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,631,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

