Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $94.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.31. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $94.74.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.