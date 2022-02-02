Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Reduced by Granby Capital Management LLC

Granby Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Granby Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Granby Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $60.36 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $57.81 and a 1 year high of $65.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

