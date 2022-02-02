Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Increased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 229.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,109 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3,357.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 179,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 21,111 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $974,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,073,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,670,000 after buying an additional 182,065 shares in the last quarter.

VEA opened at $49.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $53.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.46.

