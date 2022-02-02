Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Acquired by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLV. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $98.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.38. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.11.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.