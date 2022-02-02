Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Down 27.6% in January

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the December 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:VTWG opened at $186.89 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $169.80 and a 1-year high of $247.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.66.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.624 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.
