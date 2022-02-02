Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Down 27.6% in January

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the December 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWG opened at $186.89 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $169.80 and a 1-year high of $247.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.624 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,541,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 27,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,495,000 after buying an additional 20,080 shares in the last quarter.

