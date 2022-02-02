Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $172.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.87. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

