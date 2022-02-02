Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Raised by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000.

VTI opened at $228.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $194.11 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.53.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

