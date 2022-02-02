Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Short Interest Update

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,600 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the December 31st total of 199,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 339.0 days.

A number of research firms have commented on VTWRF. Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a €34.00 ($38.20) target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vantage Towers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

VTWRF stock opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.43. Vantage Towers has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells.

