Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Vast Resources (LON:VAST)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of VAST opened at GBX 1.35 ($0.02) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.35. The stock has a market cap of £4.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39. Vast Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 1.34 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 15 ($0.20).

About Vast Resources

Vast Resources plc explores for and develops mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, diamond, copper, lead, molybdenum, and zinc deposits. Its principal projects are the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania and the Chiadzwa Community diamond concession situated in Zimbabwe.

