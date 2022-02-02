Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Vast Resources (LON:VAST)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Shares of VAST opened at GBX 1.35 ($0.02) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.35. The stock has a market cap of £4.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39. Vast Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 1.34 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 15 ($0.20).
About Vast Resources
