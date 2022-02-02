Vectorspace AI One Day Volume Reaches $428,800.00 (VXV)

Vectorspace AI (CURRENCY:VXV) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Vectorspace AI has a total market capitalization of $107.17 million and approximately $428,800.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vectorspace AI has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vectorspace AI coin can now be purchased for $2.71 or 0.00007053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.84 or 0.00299085 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000121 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000227 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000993 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $463.39 or 0.01206824 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Vectorspace AI Profile

Vectorspace AI (CRYPTO:VXV) is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,573,811 coins. Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vectorspace AI’s official website is vectorspace.ai . The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

Buying and Selling Vectorspace AI

