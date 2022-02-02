Vega Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $63.29 Million (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vega Protocol has a market capitalization of $63.29 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vega Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.00 or 0.00015914 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Vega Protocol

Vega Protocol is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 10,557,179 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

