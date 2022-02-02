Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CFO Lee Shavel Sells 483 Shares

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total value of $94,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lee Shavel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total value of $109,959.78.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.09, for a total value of $109,201.47.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $196.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.55. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.25.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

