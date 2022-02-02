Verso (VSO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $111,704.00

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Verso has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $111,704.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verso coin can now be purchased for about $0.0394 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verso has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00051686 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,690.45 or 0.07174341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00058026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,484.48 or 0.99955973 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00055417 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

