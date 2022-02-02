Vertical Research Lowers Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) to Hold

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Vertical Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.80% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.36.

AXTA opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.95. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

