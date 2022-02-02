Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 542,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,985 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.90% of Viant Technology worth $6,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSP opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14. Viant Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $69.16.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. Viant Technology had a net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viant Technology Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DSP. cut their price target on Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Viant Technology from $62.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

