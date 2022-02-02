VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VICI Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. Its operating segment consists of real property business and golf course business. Real property business segment consists of leased real property. Golf courses include the Cascata golf course in Boulder City, Nevada, the Rio Secco golf course in Henderson, Nevada, the Grand Bear golf course in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the Chariot Run golf course in Elizabeth, Indiana. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

In other news, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,718 shares of company stock valued at $477,311. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in VICI Properties by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 261,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,695,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,602,000 after purchasing an additional 314,007 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,389,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in VICI Properties by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

