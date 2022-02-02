Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 58.7% from the December 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Context Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCKA opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.71.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

