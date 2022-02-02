Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,490 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 96.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $123.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.60 and a 52 week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBH. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Argus downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.45.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

