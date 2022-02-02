Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 323 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 585.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $52.26 on Wednesday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.00, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 1,446.15%.

In related news, Director John T. Rippel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACC shares. Citigroup raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

