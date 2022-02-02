Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 388 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 772.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $62.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.84. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.42 and a 1 year high of $196.70.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $39,560.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $62,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,828 shares of company stock valued at $129,020 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Bandwidth from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.66.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

