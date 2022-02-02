Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,834,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 70,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,775,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total value of $2,988,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 485,883 shares of company stock worth $59,644,645 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.57.

CVX opened at $134.79 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $86.53 and a one year high of $137.00. The company has a market cap of $259.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

