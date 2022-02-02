Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 2,349 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,871,331,000 after buying an additional 352,930 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,652,054,000 after purchasing an additional 479,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,414,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,263,000 after buying an additional 306,431 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,442,000 after buying an additional 806,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,581,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,811,000 after purchasing an additional 208,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $92.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $82.06 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

