Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 38,034 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 52.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,034 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in AES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AES by 261.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of AES by 41.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AES in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.00.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

