Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 201.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 462.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 48.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVAX stock opened at $95.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.17. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.38 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVAX. Cowen began coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $1,382,122.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $1,143,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,461 shares of company stock worth $10,975,590 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

