Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) PT Raised to C$24.00 at Raymond James

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Village Farms International to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Village Farms International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.15.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.70. The stock has a market cap of C$715.51 million and a P/E ratio of -116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of C$7.25 and a 12-month high of C$25.78.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$91.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Village Farms International will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.