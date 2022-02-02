Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) PT Raised to C$24.00 at Raymond James

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Village Farms International to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Village Farms International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.15.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.70. The stock has a market cap of C$715.51 million and a P/E ratio of -116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of C$7.25 and a 12-month high of C$25.78.
Village Farms International Company Profile
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
