Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Short Interest Update

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, an increase of 67.1% from the December 31st total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 15,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Virtus Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Virtus Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.46. 125,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,045. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.54. Virtus Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%.

Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

