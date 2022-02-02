Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 17.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,606 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,024 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Shares of V opened at $232.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. Visa’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,193 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,060 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.