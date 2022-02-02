Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $265.00 at Barclays

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $232.36 on Monday. Visa has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.69. The company has a market cap of $447.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,193 shares of company stock worth $6,132,060 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.5% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $223,880,000 after acquiring an additional 23,429 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 29.6% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after buying an additional 19,992 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 9.9% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Visa by 186.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 241,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $56,393,000 after buying an additional 157,132 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

