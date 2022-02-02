VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will report $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10. VMware posted earnings of $2.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $8.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMW. Macquarie began coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.32.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,729 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 14,944 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.47. 1,452,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,921. VMware has a 12-month low of $108.80 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.19. The stock has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

