Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 150 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 150 ($2.02) target price from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.09) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.11) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($2.02) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays set a GBX 165 ($2.22) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.42) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 168.08 ($2.26).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 131.08 ($1.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.16. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.92). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 115.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 116.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83.

In other news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($46,786.77).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.