Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 150 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 150 ($2.02) target price from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.43% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.09) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.11) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($2.02) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays set a GBX 165 ($2.22) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.42) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 168.08 ($2.26).
Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 131.08 ($1.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.16. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.92). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 115.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 116.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
