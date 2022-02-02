Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) PT Set at SEK 222 by Royal Bank of Canada

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) received a SEK 222 price objective from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a SEK 180 price target on shares of Volvo in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 target price on shares of Volvo in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 311 price target on shares of Volvo in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 price objective on shares of Volvo in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 210 price target on shares of Volvo in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of SEK 236.14.

Get Volvo alerts:

Volvo has a 12 month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12 month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.