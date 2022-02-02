Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $225.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to post $225.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $276.00 million and the lowest is $196.00 million. Voya Financial reported sales of $398.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $997.33 million, with estimates ranging from $918.00 million to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VOYA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,355,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,897,000 after purchasing an additional 169,279 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $818,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $3,528,000.

NYSE:VOYA traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.74. 24,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,351. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

