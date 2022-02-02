W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Hits New 12-Month High at $87.15

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.15 and last traded at $87.02, with a volume of 11131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.31.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.51%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 9.47%.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile (NYSE:WRB)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.