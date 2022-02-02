Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wabash National from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Wabash National in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Wabash National stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.83. The firm has a market cap of $834.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.69. Wabash National has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $21.63.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $479.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.23 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $203,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $87,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,222 shares of company stock valued at $358,381 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

