WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Receives $36.88 Average PT from Brokerages

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.88.

WKME has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on WalkMe from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at about $12,750,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at about $2,195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at about $2,414,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter worth about $2,195,000. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WKME traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.03. The stock had a trading volume of 10,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,983. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.44. WalkMe has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $34.42.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $50.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.30 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 189.88% and a negative net margin of 48.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WalkMe will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

