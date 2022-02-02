Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Want Want China Holdings Limited is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. The Group’s activities are primarily conducted in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Singapore and Hong Kong, and its products are also sold to South-East Asia countries, the United States and Europe. It offers rice crackers, including sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers, and fried crackers; dairy products and beverages, such as flavored milk, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, carbonated drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; and snack foods comprising candies, popsicles and jellies, ball cakes, and beans and nuts, as well as wine and other food products. Want Want China Holdings Limited and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:WWNTY remained flat at $$49.19 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.02. Want Want China has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $52.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.67.

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers and fried crackers, and gift packs; flavoured milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice drinks, sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

