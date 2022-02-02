Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Shares Sold by Starboard Value LP

Starboard Value LP reduced its position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 847,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,414 shares during the quarter. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B accounts for 0.2% of Starboard Value LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Starboard Value LP’s holdings in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B were worth $8,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the second quarter worth approximately $730,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the second quarter worth approximately $2,124,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 12.5% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WPCB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,375. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation IÂB focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

