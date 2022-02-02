Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 18.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 24.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,806 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,636,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 14,904.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 71,540 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,711,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,948,000 after acquiring an additional 134,185 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management stock opened at $149.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.29. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $168.04.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

