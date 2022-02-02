Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $3.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.62. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.36 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TSCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.33.

Shares of TSCO opened at $220.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $139.90 and a fifty-two week high of $239.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.41.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

