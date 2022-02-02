Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $175.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.62 and a 12 month high of $46.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.79%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,403,000 after buying an additional 108,250 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 994,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,142,000 after purchasing an additional 52,863 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $534,000. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

