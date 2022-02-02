Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Airbus (AIR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Airbus (EPA: AIR):

2/1/2022 – Airbus was given a new €142.00 ($159.55) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/26/2022 – Airbus was given a new €128.00 ($143.82) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

1/26/2022 – Airbus was given a new €140.00 ($157.30) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/25/2022 – Airbus was given a new €150.00 ($168.54) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/21/2022 – Airbus was given a new €139.00 ($156.18) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/19/2022 – Airbus was given a new €135.00 ($151.69) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/17/2022 – Airbus was given a new €159.00 ($178.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/11/2022 – Airbus was given a new €137.00 ($153.93) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/11/2022 – Airbus was given a new €128.00 ($143.82) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

1/11/2022 – Airbus was given a new €132.00 ($148.31) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/11/2022 – Airbus was given a new €159.00 ($178.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/5/2022 – Airbus was given a new €150.00 ($168.54) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/16/2021 – Airbus was given a new €139.00 ($156.18) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/14/2021 – Airbus was given a new €150.00 ($168.54) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/14/2021 – Airbus was given a new €132.00 ($148.31) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/9/2021 – Airbus was given a new €159.00 ($178.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

AIR stock traded up €3.32 ($3.73) on Wednesday, reaching €115.44 ($129.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus SE has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($76.72) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($112.33). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €110.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of €112.46.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.