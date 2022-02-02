Weiss Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 89,543 FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 89,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 0.17% of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition by 109.6% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 733,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 383,626 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $647,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FMAC opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

