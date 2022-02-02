Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $1.29 Million in OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:OTEC)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:OTEC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 130,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 1.00% of OceanTech Acquisitions I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I during the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I during the third quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the third quarter valued at about $3,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTEC stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.98. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.06.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. is based in New York.

